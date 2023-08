FBI SAYS SIOUX CITY MAN IS NOT UNDER ANY INVESTIGATION BY THEM

THE FBI SAYS IT IS NOT INVESTIGATING A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO CLAIMS HE IS BEING TARGETED BY VARIOUS CITY OFFICIALS.

CHAD KRASTEL SENT KSCJ NEWS AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA AN EMAIL CLAIMING FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN, CHIEF REX MUELLER OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE, AND MAYOR BOB SCOTT COLLUDED WITH TWO MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO HAVE THE FBI INVESTIGATE HIM AS A DOMESTIC TERRORIST.

KRASTEL, WHO HAS BEEN IN A DISPUTE WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SINCE 2019 OVER A CLAIM THAT HIS THEN 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER WAS ASSAULTED IN THE SCHOOL BATHROOM AT LEEDS ELEMENTARY BY A SIX YEAR OLD, SHOWED UP AT MONDAY’S SCHOOL BOARD MEETING TO SAY HE WAS BEING TARGETED.

THAT LED TO AN ARGUMENT BETWEEN BOARD MEMBER MONIQUE SCARLETT AND BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL THAT RESULTED IN A TEMPORARY STOPPAGE AT THE BOARD MEETING.

KSCJ NEWS REACHED OUT TO THE FBI REGARDING KRASTEL’S CLAIM.

AMY ADAMS OF THE OMAHA FBI OFFICE ISSUED A STATEMENT TO KSCJ STATING “IN RESPONSE TO YOUR CALL, THE FBI IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY INVESTIGATION OF CHAD KRASTEL”.

MONIQUE SCARLETT OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT SHE WAS “SHAKEN AND APPALLED BY THE VEHEMENCE AND ABSURDITY OF SUCH OUTLANDISH ALLEGATIONS.

SHE SAYS SHE HAS NEVER CONTACTED THE FBI FOR ANY REASON DURING HER BOARD TENURE OR IN HER LIFE.

ALL OF THE OTHER OFFICIALS ACCUSED BY KRASTEL ALSO DENY TARGETING HIM.