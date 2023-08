ART CENTER TO DEBUT VIETNAMESE ARTIST EXHIBITION

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS DEBUTING A NEW EXHIBITION AT A FREE RECEPTION THURSDAY EVENING.

THE VIETNAM PEACE PROJECT IS BY ARTIST TEO NGUYEN (TAY-OH WYNN).

HE AND HIS FAMILY WERE GREATLY IMPACTED BY THE WAR IN THE 1960’S INTO THE EARLY 70’S:

TEO EMIGRATED TO THE UNITED STATES AT THE AGE OF 16 AND HAS ESTABLISHED HIMSELF AS ONE OF THE MOST THOUGHTFUL AND TALENTED ARTISTS CURRENTLY WORKING IN MINNEAPOLIS.

HE SAYS THE VIETNAM PEACE PROJECT INVITES CONTEMPLATION AND REFLECTION ON THE VIETNAMESE PEOPLE’S STRUGGLES TOWARD PEACE AND WHAT THE ARTIST CALLS “THE POLITICS OF WORTHINESS”:

THE EXHIBITION IS CURATED BY CHRISTOPHER ATKINS OF THE ART CENTER.

THE OPENING RECEPTION WILL BE FROM 5:00PM TO 7:00PM THURSDAY.

THE EXHIBITION WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAY THROUGH JANUARY 15TH OF 2024.