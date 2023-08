THREE JUVENILE MALES ARRESTED FOLLOWING A PURSUIT INTO HINTON

THREE JUVENILES MALES WANTED BY BUENA VISTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES IN REGARD TO A STOLEN VEHICLE WERE ARRESTED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY MONDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING A PURSUIT NEAR HINTON.

A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY LOCATED THE VEHICLE IN QUESTION ON C-60 JUST EAST OF HINTON.

THE DEPUTY AND THE HINTON POLICE CHIEF ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A TRAFFIC STOP ON THE VEHICLE IN THE CITY LIMITS OF HINTON. BUT THE VEHICLE FLED.

A PURSUIT ENDED WHEN THE VEHICLE ENTERED A CUL-DE-SAC IN HINTON AND ALL THREE OCCUPANTS FLED ON FOOT.

TWO OF THE THREE TEENS WERE QUICKLY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITH THE THIRD LOCATED AND ARRESTED 30 MINUTES LATER.

THE DRIVER WAS CHARGED WITH ELUDING AT SPEEDS 25 MPH OVER THE POSTED LIMIT.

ALL THREE MALES, AGES 14, 15 AND 14, WERE CHARGED WITH FELONY COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY IN EXCESS OF $10,000, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, FAILURE TO AFFIX A DRUG TAX STAMP, AND A MISDEMEANOR COUNT OF INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

THEY WERE TAKEN TO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOR PROCESSING AND THEN TO THE YES CENTER IN CHEROKEE.

File photo