SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET RECEIVES MAJOR DONATION

THE SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET IS THE LATEST LOCAL AGENCY TO RECEIVE A DONATION FROM THE GROUPS 100+ MEN WHO CARE AND 100+ WOMEN WHO CARE.

A $10,000 DONATION CHECK WAS PRESENTED TO ROCHELLE PFEIFER, THE DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER OF THE SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET ON TUESDAY:

THE SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET PROVIDES FREE CLOTHING AND NECESSITIES FOR YOUTH IN FOSTER AND OUT-OF-HOME PLACEMENT IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA:

ALMOST ALL OF THE FOSTER CLOSET’S INVENTORY IS DONATED ITEMS:

DAVE MADSEN OF 100+ MEN WHO CARE SAYS THE DONATION CAME FROM A JOINT MEETING VOTE WITH 100+ WOMEN WHO CARE ON JULY 13TH:

THE SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET IS LOCATED AT 1918 GENEVA STREET IN SIOUX CITY, A BLOCK OFF OF WEST 19TH AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.