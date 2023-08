SIOUX CITY WOMAN DIES IN STATE PRISON

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS DIED WHILE SERVING HER SENTENCE IN A STATE PRISON.

AUTHORITIES SAY 60-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA EILEEN GRAU WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO AN UNEXPECTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON SATURDAY AT THE IOWA CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION FOR WOMEN.

FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE HER CAUSE OF DEATH.

GRAU HAD BEEN SERVING A 10-YEAR MAXIMUM TERM FOR THE CRIMES OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM WITH BODILY INJURY AND WILLFUL INJURY – CAUSING BODILY INJURY FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

HER SENTENCE BEGAN ON JANUARY 19, 2021.