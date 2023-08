REPAIRS UNDERWAY AT MEMORIAL PARK

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE LOOK OF MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN SIOUX CITY IS IMPROVING.

A PETITION DRIVE TO REMOVE WEEDS AND IMPROVE THE ROADS IN THE CEMETERY WAS STARTED BY CITIZENS IN MAY WHO WERE UPSET OVER THE CONDITIONS AROUND GRAVESITES THERE.

MAYOR SCOTT SAID HE AND CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE RECENTLY SPOKE WITH THE NEW CEMETERY MANAGER FROM THE PARENT COMPANY, EVERSTORY PARTNERS:

MP1 OC…..WASHED OUT. :16

THE MAYOR HAS DRIVEN THROUGH THE CEMETERY TO CHECK ON THE REPAIR PROGRESS:

MP2 OC……….TO ADDRESS THEM. :18

SCOTT SAYS THE NEW MANAGER HASN’T BEEN ON DUTY FOR LONG AS THE PREVIOUS PERSON RECENTLY LEFT THEIR COMPANY.