IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS ALREADY SOLD OUT

SEASON TICKETS FOR THE 2023-24 IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM ARE ALREADY SOLD OUT.

THE UI ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCED THAT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY, THE PROGRAM HAS SOLD OUT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA.

PREVIOUSLY, IOWA HAS SOLD OUT THREE REGULAR SEASON GAMES IN PROGRAM HISTORY, WITH THE LAST COMING AGAINST INDIANA IN LAST YEAR’S SEASON FINALE.

THE HAWKEYES ARE COMING OFF A HISTORIC SEASON THAT SAW THEM FINISHING AS NCAA NATIONAL RUNNERS-UP BEHIND THE STELLAR PLAY OF CONSENSUS NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR CAITLIN CLARK.