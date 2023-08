IOWA RED CROSS HELP SENT TO FIRE RAVAGED MAUI

MORE THAN A HALF-DOZEN IOWANS ARE NOW ON THE WILDFIRE-RAVAGED HAWAIIAN ISLAND OF MAUI, HELPING SURVIVORS THERE RECOVER FROM LAST WEEK’S SWIFT-MOVING BLAZE.

AROUND A HUNDRED PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN THE FIRES AND ALMOST A THOUSAND ARE STILL REPORTED AS MISSING.

EMILY HOLLEY, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS NEBRASKA-IOWA REGION, SAYS SEVEN IOWA VOLUNTEERS ARE ALREADY ON DUTY IN HAWAII AND SEVERAL MORE ARE ON STANDBY.

MAUI1 OC……..”IN HAWAII” :20

MOST OF THE IOWANS SENT TO HAWAII ARE WORKING IN EMERGENCY SHELTERS, WHICH WILL LIKELY REMAIN OPEN FOR QUITE SOME TIME.

MAUI2 OC……… “RIGHT NOW” :22

GIVEN THE DISTANCE, THE IOWA VOLUNTEERS ARE ON A MANDATORY THREE-WEEK DEPLOYMENT.

HOLLEY SAYS IT’S GRATIFYING HOW WILLING IOWANS ARE TO ANSWER THE CALL — AND THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO HELP.

MAUI3 OC…….PLACE FOR YOU” (3X) :12

FINANCIAL DONATIONS ARE ALSO NEEDED, BY VISITING THE WEBSITE RED-CROSS-DOT-ORG, BY TEXTING “REDCROSS” TO 90999 TO DONATE 10-DOLLARS, OR BY CALLING 1-800-HELP NOW.

Radio Iowa /file photo

—————————