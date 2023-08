HERBSTER RESIGNS AS USD ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DAVID HERBSTER ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION MONDAY, AUGUST 14TH, TO PURSUE A NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITY ON THE COMMUNITY RELATIONS TEAM FOR SANFORD HEALTH’S SOUTHERN MARKET IN SIOUX FALLS.

HERBSTER HAS SERVED AS USD’S ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR THE PAST DECADE, HAVING BECOME THE UNIVERSITY’S 13TH ATHLETIC DIRECTOR IN 2013.

THAT FOLLOWED THE UNIVERSITY’S TRANSITION TO DIVISION 1 ATHLETICS.

PRIOR TO THAT, HE SERVED AS USD’S INTERIM ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR ONE YEAR AND WAS WITH THE UNIVERSITY AS AN ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY ATHLETIC DIRECTOR SINCE 2007.

THE UNIVERSITY WILL LAUNCH A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR IN JANUARY, WITH THE GOAL OF NAMING A NEW LEADER AHEAD OF THE 2024 SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT.

COREY JENKINS, USD’S SENIOR ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR OPERATIONS AND FACILITY MANAGEMENT, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM ATHLETIC DIRECTOR.

HERBSTER’S LAST DAY AT USD WILL BE AUGUST 30TH.