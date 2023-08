SGT. FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT TO TAKE PLACE THIS WEEKEND

THIS COMING WEEKEND YOU CAN EXPLORE A LIVING HISTORY CAMP TO SEE WHAT IT WAS LIKE WHEN THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION CAMPED IN 1804 AT WHAT WOULD LATER BECOME SIOUX CITY.

PUBLIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THE SGT. FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT TAKES PLACE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

HANSEN SAYS THE RE-ENACTMENT ALONG LARSEN PARK ROAD SHOWS WHAT THE EXPEDITION DID ON THEIR JOURNEY TO THE PACIFIC COAST AND BACK:

THERE IS ALSO A SOLEMN RE-ENACTMENT OF THE BURIAL OF SGT. CHARLES FLOYD, WHO WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION TO DIE.

THAT TAKES PLACE AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT WHERE SGT. FLOYD IS BURIED NEAR HIGHWAY 75 AND GLENN AVENUE AT 6 PM. SATURDAY:

THE ENCAMPMENT AT THE RIVERBOAT MUSEUM TAKES PLACE SATURDAY FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M AND SUNDAY FROM 10 UNTIL 3.