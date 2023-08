PANHANDLERS & TRANSIENTS: A GROWING PROBLEM FOR SIOUX CITY

TRANSIENTS AND PANHANDLERS CONTINUE TO BE A SOURCE OF COMPLAINTS FOR MANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS AND DRIVERS.

POLICE ARE RESPONDING TO SEVERAL CALLS ON A DAILY BASIS TO REMOVE PEOPLE FROM INSIDE OR DOORWAYS OF VARIOUS PLACES INCLUDING BUSINESSES, APARTMENT BUILDINGS, PARKS, AND PUBLIC BUILDINGS.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS IT IS A PROBLEM, ESPECIALLY DURING THE SUMMER:

TRANSIENT1 OC……….DIDN’T WANT THEM THERE. :24

GILL SAYS THE PANHANDLERS LEFT WITHOUT INCIDENT.

MONDAY MORNING POLICE RESPONDED TO NINE CALLS TO REMOVE SUBJECTS BETWEEN 3:20 A.M. AND 12:30 P.M, WITH SEVEN OF THE CALLS DOWNTOWN:

TRANSIENT2 OC…….. PUBLIC INTOXICATION. :21

COOK PARK, LOCATED WEST OF THE DOWNTOWN, HAS ALSO HAD ISSUES WITH PEOPLE ILLEGALLY CAMPING THERE AND VANDALIZING THE PARK:

TRANSIENT3 OC…….PARK CURFEWS. :29

EARLIER IN THE SUMMER PEOPLE WHO WOULD TRY TO SLEEP ALL NIGHT IN CITY PARKS WERE TAKEN TO JAIL IF THEY REFUSED TO LEAVE.

THOSE THAT LEFT WOULD OFTEN END UP ON SOMEONE ELSE’S PROPERTY OR UNDER A BRIDGE.

GILL SAYS THERE’S ANOTHER ISSUE OFFICERS ARE DEALING WITH:

TRANSIENT4 OC……..TAKEN DOWN. :15

SOME TRANSIENTS ARE ALSO USING RESTROOMS IN BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC BUILDINGS TO TRY AND BATHE.

POLICE ARE MEETING WITH DOWNTOWN BUSINESS AND CIVIC GROUPS TO TRY AND FIND SOLUTIONS TO THE PROBLEMS:

TRANSIENT5 OC…THEY CAN ASK FOR A KEY. :25

POLICE SAY YOU SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY TO PANHANDLERS, AS MANY ARE SCAMMING YOU FOR AN ATTEMPT AT GETTING EASY MONEY.

ANYONE WITH ISSUES OF TRESPASSING AT THEIR BUSINESS OR PROPERTY SHOULD CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE TO DEAL WITH IT.