I-29 REOPENS TO TRAFFIC THROUGH COUNCIL BLUFFS THIS WEEK

INTERSTATE 29 IN COUNCIL BLUFFS IS FINALLY REOPENING TO TRAFFIC THROUGH THAT CITY THIS WEEK.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS KEPT BOTH SIDES OF THE HIGHWAY CLOSED FOR OVER A YEAR AS PART OF AN INTERCHANGE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT.

THE D-O-T REOPENED I-29 NORTHBOUND TO FULL TRAFFIC THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

DRIVERS WILL BE ABLE TO TAKE I-29 SOUTHBOUND THROUGH COUNCIL BLUFFS STARTING TUESDAY.

(IOWA DOT TRAFFIC CAMERA PHOTO)