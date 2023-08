FEENSTRA CONCERNED MEXICO WILL STOP IMPORTING U.S. CORN

ONE OF THE BIGGEST BUYERS OF IOWA CORN IS PLANNING TO CUT OFF MOST OF ITS PURCHASES IN 2024.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HE RECENTLY MET WITH OUR NATION’S TOP TRADE AMBASSADOR TO MEXICO, AND SO FAR, THERE’S NO MOVEMENT ON MEXICO SHIFTING ITS STANCE ON PLANS TO BAN THE MAJORITY OF AMERICAN CORN.

MEXICO IS PHASING OUT ITS USE OF G-M-O OR GENETICALLY MODIFIED CORN NEXT YEAR, THOUGH ABOUT 90-PERCENT OF ALL CORN GROWN IN THE U-S IS G-M-O CORN.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN SAYS THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY IS SLOWLY CLOSING AROUND ENGAGEMENT WITH MEXICO.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE LOOMING BAN, PROMPTED BY MEXICO’S PRESIDENT, IS IN VIOLATION OF THE U-S-CANADA-MEXICO FREE TRADE AGREEMENT.