CAR COLLIDES WITH COAL TRAIN IN HARRISON COUNTY

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AFTER A CAR COLLIDED WITH A TRAIN HAULING COAL IN HARRISON COUNTY NEAR MODALE, IOWA SUNDAY NIGHT.

THE MODALE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT TEAMED UP WITH THE MISSOURI VALLEY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT TO PUT OUT A FIRE IN THE HEAVILY DAMAGED VEHICLE ON COUNTY ROAD K-45 AROUND 9:45 P.M. SUNDAY

THE MODALE FIRE DEPARTMENT WARNS MOTORISTS THAT THE RAIL CROSSING ARMS ON AUSTIN AVENUE BETWEEN MODALE AND U.S. HIGHWAY 30 ARE DAMAGED FROM THE CRASH.

THEY SAY THE TRAIN TOOK AROUND A HALF MILE MILE TO STOP AFTER THE ACCIDENT.

Photo courtesy Modale Volunteer Fire Dept.