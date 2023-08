STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY CONCLUDES

THE 83RD ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY ENDED SATURDAY NIGHT IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

AUTHORITIES SAY DRUG ARRESTS AND ACCIDENTS INCREASED FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR AT THE 9 DAY EVENT.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 155 FELONY AND 246 MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARRESTS WERE MADE.

THAT’S 54 MORE FELONY AND 98 MORE MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARRESTS THAN A YEAR AGO.

THERE WERE ALSO 120 D-U-I ARRESTS, BUT THOSE DROPPED FEOM 148 LAST YEAR.

A TOTAL OF 1479 TRAFFIC CITATIONS WERE ISSUED, 49 MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.

FIVE TRAFFIC FATALITIES TOOK PLACE, UP FROM 3 IN 2022.

64 INJURY ACCIDENTS TOOK PLACE, UP FROM 50 LAST YEAR.

58 NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS OCCURRED, UP FROM 45 A YEAR AGO.

