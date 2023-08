IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG IS AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR, TOUTING THE NEW “CHOOSE IOWA” PROGRAM:

CHOOSE3 OC……WITH A CHEF” :20

NAIG SAYS CONSUMERS HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR AND WANT TO CONSIDER LOCAL WHEN THEY ARE BUYING FOOD.

CHOOSE4 OC……WHOLE THING” :11

FOOD, BEVERAGES AND OTHER AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS THAT ARE GROWN, RAISED OR MADE WITHIN IOWA AND MEET OR EXCEED MINIMUM CRITERIA CAN CARRY THE “CHOOSE IOWA” LOGO.

Radio Iowa