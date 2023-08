DURR NAMED IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN

THIS YEAR’S QUEEN OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR IS FROM HENRY COUNTY.

18-YEAR-OLD KALAYNA DURR WAS CROWNED AS THE 2023 IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN SATURDAY EVENING.

SHE WAS CHOSEN OUT OF THE 104 CONTESTANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION.

ALL HAD BEEN CROWNED QUEEN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTY FAIRS PRIOR TO THE STATE FAIR.

THAT INCLUDED 17-YEAR-OLD MARIA MCGOWAN OF WOODBURY COUNTY, WHO WAS GIVEN THE OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD.

MARIA IS THE DAUGHTER OF CHRIS AND CATHLEEN MCGOWAN.

QUEEN KALAYNA RECEIVES A $5,000 SCHOLARSHIP FROM THE BRANSTAD-REYNOLDS TRUST ALONG WITH A $3,000 SCHOLARSHIP FROM THE IOWA STATE FAIR IN ADDITION TO HER CROWN, SASH AND TROPHY.