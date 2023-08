THE NEW U-S DROUGHT MONITOR SHOWS THE AREAS OF IOWA WITH EXTREME AND SEVERE DROUGHT DROPPED FOLLOWING RECENT RAINS.

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS A LOT OF FARMERS ARE THANKFUL FOR THE RAINS.

RAINS1 OC……..TIMELY RAIN” :16

NAIG SAYS THE IMPACT OF THE DROUGHT HAS NOT BEEN TOTALLY WASHED AWAY.

RAINS2 OC…….ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN” :15

NAIG WAS AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR FOR ITS OPENING CEREMONIES THURSDAY.

Radio iowa