POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED & GRAFFITI INCIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT FRIDAY MORNING WHERE SEVERAL SHELL CASINGS WERE FOUND NEAR AN APARTMENT BUILDING.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE REPORT CAME IN AROUND 6 A.M:

SHOTS6 OC…….AT THE RESIDENCE. :23

OFFICERS FOUND MORE THAN A HALF DOZEN 9MM SHELL CASINGS BUT NO SIGN OF PROPERTY DAMAGE:

SHOTS7 OC…..ANYONE WAS SHOT. :15

SGT. GILL SAYS OTHER ILLEGAL ACTIVITY ALSO TOOK PLACE IN THAT AREA:

SHOTS8 OC…….ON NEBRASKA STREET. :12

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CONTACT POLICE