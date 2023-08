FOUR NOMINEES FOR NEBRASKA 6TH DISTRICT JUDGE

THE NOMINATING COMMISSION FOR NEBRASKA’S SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT HAS SENT FOUR NAMES FOR CONSIDERATION BY GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TO CHOOSE FROM AS A NEW DISTRICT COURT JUDGE.

THE NOMINEES ARE SARA BAUER OF FREMONT, IOWA; LUKE HENDERSON OF NORFOLK, LOUVONTREE HUNTER OF DAKOTA CITY AND PATRICK RUNGE FROM OMAHA.

THE VACANCY IS DUE TO THE RESIGNATION OF JUDGE DOUGLAS LUEBE, WHO RETIRED AFTER SERVING ALMOST 20 YEARS ON THE BENCH BACK ON JUNE 2ND.

THE PRIMARY PLACE OF OFFICE FOR THE JUDICIAL VACANCY IS IN HARTINGTON.

THE 6TH DISTRICT IS COMPRISED OF DAKOTA, CEDAR, THURSTON, BURT, DIXON, DODGE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.

UPDATED 1:45PM 8/11/23