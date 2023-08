BUTTER ATHLETES DRAW AS MUCH ATTENTION AS BUTTER COW AT FAIR

THE BUTTER COW AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR USUALLY HAS A LOT OF PEOPLE WAITING IN LINE TO GET A LOOK — BUT THIS YEAR ONE OF THE OTHER SCULPTURES IS GETTING PLENTY OF INTEREST.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA BASKETBALL STAR CAITLIN CLARK IS ONE OF THREE ATHLETES SCULPTED IN BUTTER.

SYDNEY GREENEY IS A MEMBER OF THE NORTH SCOTT F-F-A CLUB.

SHE SAYS IT’S GREAT TO SEE CLARK FEATURED AT THE FAIR.

A GROUP OF FOUR WOMEN ALSO WERE IN LINE TO SEE CLARK.

A COUPLE OF THE WOMEN USED TO LIVE IN IOWA. THE OTHER TWO SCULPTURES IN BUTTER ALONG WITH CLARK ARE FORMER U-N-I AND N-F-L QUARTERBACK KURT WARNER, AND FORMER IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL PLAYER JACK TRICE.

