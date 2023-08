BURGUM PREDICTS CARBON PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DOUG BURGUM SAYS HE IS FULLY CONFIDENT AN IOWA COMPANY’S PIPELINE TO SHIP CARBON TO UNDERGROUND STORAGE IN NORTH DAKOTA WILL BE BUILT.

BURGUM IS THE GOVERNOR OF NORTH DAKOTA, WHERE A THREE-MEMBER COMMISSION HAS REJECTED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PROPOSED ROUTE THROUGH HIS STATE.

BURGUM4 OC…….MAKING ADJUSTMENTS.” :19

BURGUM SAYS NORTH DAKOTA ALREADY HAS CARBON PIPELINES, INCLUDING ONE THAT’S BEEN RUNNING FOR 22 YEARS.

BURGUM5 OC…….THE PERIODIC TABLE.” :10

BURGUM SPOKE DURING A VISIT TO THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

DURING A SPEECH AT THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S POLITICAL SOAPBOX, BURGUM SAID BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REGULATIONS ARE HOLDING BACK THE ECONOMY.

BURGUM6 OC……..WITH CHINA.” :10

BURGUM WILL BE BACK AT THE FAIR FRIDAY FOR A “FAIR SIDE CHAT” WITH GOVERNOR REYNOLDS.

……………….