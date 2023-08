STURGIS DRUG ARRESTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE AT RALLY EVENTS

AUTHORITIES REMAIN BUSY AT THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

ANOTHER 51 FELONY DRUG ARRESTS TOOK PLACE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS IN THE BLACK HILLS AREA, 33 MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.

THERE WERE 33 MORE MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARRESTS, 49 MORE THAN IN 2022.

ANOTHER 8 D-U-I ARRESTS WERE MADE TO BRING THE TOTAL TO 79.

THAT’S 18 FEWER THAN THIS TIME LAST YEAR.

947 TOTAL TRAFFIC CITATIONS HAVE BEEN ISSUED, INCLUDING 147 MORE IN THE PAST DAY. THAT’S 33 MORE THAN LAST YEAR.

A THIRD TRAFFIC FATALITY WAS REPORTED, JUST BEFORE 2 A.M. THURSDAY.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS A 61-YEAR-OLD MALE HARLEY DAVIDSON RIDER DIED IN A HEAD ON COLLISION WITH A G-M-C YUKON ON INTERSTATE 90.

THE MOTORCYCLIST WAS DRIVING EAST IN THE WESTBOUND LANES..

A TOTAL OF 41 INJURY ACCIDENTS HAVE TAKEN PLACE, SIX FEWER THAN THIS TIME LAST YEAR, WITH 32 NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS.ALSO REPORTED.

