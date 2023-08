STRAW POLL WEIGHS IN ON FAVORITE CANDIDATES AND FAIR FOOD

IOWA SECETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE STATE FAIR STRAW POLL WILL BE HELD FOR THOSE ATTENDING EVENTS ON THE FAIRGROUNDS.

VISITORS WILL BE ABLE TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN AN UNSCIENTIFIC POLL ALONG WITH THEIR FAVORITE FAIR FOOD.

PATEPOLL OC….UPCOMING ELECTIONS. :22

THE STATE FAIR STRAW POLL WILL INCLUDE 36 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, INCLUDING DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS, AND LIBERTARIANS WHO HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS CANDIDATES BY THEIR RESPECTIVE POLITICAL PARTIES.

THE VOTING IS CONDUCTED USING I-PADS IN THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S BOOTH IN THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING.

VISITORS TO THE BOOTH ARE ENCOURAGED TO REGISTER TO VOTE, UPDATE THEIR REGISTRATION, AND CAST THEIR VOTE IN THE POLL.