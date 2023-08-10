Iowa Women’s Hoops To Host ‘Crossover At Kinnick’

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the first time in program history, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host an outdoor scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will face DePaul in “Crossover at Kinnick” on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders from 2022 will have access to purchase tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 15), followed by UI contributors and football season ticket holders on Wednesday (Aug. 16) and general public on Thursday (Aug. 17). Proceeds of the event will benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

A limited number of Rain or Shine tickets will be sold at $20 that will allow fans to attend the event at Kinnick or Carver-Hawkeye Arena in case weather forces the game to be played indoors. Kinnick only reserved seat tickets will be $10 for adults, and $5 for students, and youth (age 18-and-under). Football stadium premium seat holders will be contacted separately and provided an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

The contest will broadcast on B1G+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

The UI women’s basketball team is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games, finished NCAA national runners-up and was second in the country in attendance. Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year and Collegiate Woman of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke also return for Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

“We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium,” Marshall said. “We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

If the Crossover at Kinnick event is moved to Carver-Hawkeye Arena due to inclement weather, Iowa Athletics will accommodate only those who purchased a $20 Rain or Shine event ticket. Tickets for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be general admission. Ticket purchasers will not be refunded, those who purchased a Kinnick only ticket will receive a commemorative digital souvenir from the event if weather prevents it from being held in Kinnick. Please note when choosing seats, the basketball court layout is subject to change.

The 2023-24 Iowa women’s basketball regular season, presented by University of Iowa Energy Collaborative, starts Nov. 6, when the Hawkeyes host Fairleigh Dickinson.