IOWA TREASURER RETURNS OVER 4 MILLION DOLLARS TO WOMAN

STATE TREASURER ROBY SMITH GOT TO FIND OUT WHAT IT’S LIKE TO WORK FOR THE STATE LOTTERY AS HE RECENTLY RETURNED FOUR-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE GREAT IOWA TREASURE HUNT TO A CENTRAL IOWA WOMAN.

PAYBACK1 OC….FOUR DECADES” :07

THE PAYOUT WAS NEARLY TWICE AS MUCH AS THE PREVIOUS RECORD.

PAYBACK2 OC………MONEY TO HER” :12

SMITH IS NOT SURE HOW SHE HAD SO MUCH MONEY COMING BUT DIDN’T KNOW IT.

PAYBACK3 OC……..DO THAT” :13

THE TREASURER SAYS HIS OFFICE HAS MILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE OF ALL TYPES OF ITEMS THAT ARE UNCLAIMED.

PAYBACK4 OC……..TO IOWANS” :07

SMITH SAYS YOU CAN EASILY CHECK IF YOU HAVE UNCLAIMED MONEY OR OTHER ITEMS ONLINE AT THE GREAT IOWA TREASURE HUNT DOT GOV.