THE IOWA STATE FAIR OPENED TODAY (THURSDAY) WITH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND OTHERS CUTTING A RIBBON NEAR THE ENTRANCE GATE.

THE GOVERNOR MADE SOME BRIEF REMARKS WELCOMING EVERYONE.

FAIR BOARD CHAIR DARWIN GAUDIAN OF PRIMGHAR SAYS HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SOME GOOD WEATHER.

BEST DAYS EVER” IS THE THEME OF THIS YEAR’S IOWA STATE FAIR.

THE FAIR RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 20TH.