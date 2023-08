DESANTIS PLANS ON COMPLETING “FULL GRASSLEY” IOWA CAMPAIGN

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IS BACK IN IOWA ON HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

DESANTIS HELD A TOWN HALL IN IOWA CITY THURSDAY AND LATER SPOKE BY PHONE WITH KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG.

HE SAYS IOWANS HE SPEAKS WITH ARE FOCUSED ON ISSUES LIKE THE ECONOMY, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, EDUCATION AND BORDER SECURITY:

DESANTIS SAYS HE KNOWS HOW IMPORTANT ETHANOL IS TO THE STATE’S ECONOMY, AND TAKES ISSUE WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S CURRENT ENERGY POLICIES THAT HAVE LED TO GAS PRICES APPROACHING $4.00 A GALLON IN THE STATE:

DESANTIS SAYS HE IS TRYING TO CONNECT WITH AS MANY IOWANS AS POSSIBLE BEFORE THE CAUCUSES, AND HE IS TRYING TO ACCOMPLISH WHAT IOWA’S TWO U.S. SENATORS DO EVERY YEAR:

DESANTIS CURRENTLY TRAILS FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BY AROUND 20 POINTS IN THE LATEST POLLS FOR THE G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

HE SAYS HE ISN’T WORRIED ABOUT HIS SECOND PLACE STANDING IN WHAT IS A CROWDED REPUBLICAN FIELD:

THE FLORIDA GOVERNOR WILL BE INTERVIEWED BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IN ONE OF HER “FAIRSIDE CHATS” AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR IN DES MOINES SATURDAY MORNING.