STATE PATROL ACTIVITY INCREASES AT STURGIS RALLY

AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN LAW AND ORDER AT THE 83RD ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN SOUTH DAKOTA’S BLACK HILLS.

FROM FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING, 71 D-U-I ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE, THAT’S SIX FEWER THAN THIS TIME LAST YEAR.

THE NUMBER OF FELONY DRUG ARRESTS NEARLY DOUBLED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS FROM 35 TO 68, WHICH IS 18 MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.

MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARRESTS INCREASED FROM 81 TO 118 IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, 38 MORE THAN IN 2022.

793 TRAFFIC CITATIONS HAVE BEEN WRITTEN SO FAR, 72 MORE THAN LAST YEAR.

A TOTAL OF 32 INJURY ACCIDENTS HAVE TAKEN PLACE, TWO MORE THAN THIS TIME LAST YEAR.

NO MORE TRAFFIC FATALITIES HAVE OCCURRED AT THE RALLY SINCE TWO OCCURRED ON SUNDAY.