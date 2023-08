PICKLEBALL TOURNEY KICKS OFF ANNUAL SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND KICKED OFF ITS FALL CAMPAIGN WEDNESDAY WITH SOME SPECIAL EVENTS AT THE ARENA SPORTS ACADEMY.

CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIRMAN BRIAN CRICHTON SAYS MANY CONTRIBUTORS FORMED PICKLEBALL TEAMS AND TOOK TO THE INDOOR COURTSTO START THE FUNDRAISING EFFORT:

TEAMS OF TWO BEGAN ROUND ROBIN PLAY AT 9 A.M. ON FIVE COURTS WITH PROCEEDS FROM THE TOURNAMENT BENEFITING UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND.

CRICHTON AND HIS COMPANY HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN MANY UNITED WAY ACTIVITIES:

CRICHTON SAYS HE APPRECIATES HOW THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY ALSO STEPS UP TO CONTRIBUTE TO UNITED WAY YEAR AFTER YEAR:

THE ANNUAL CAMPAIGN KICKOFF EVENT WAS TO BEGIN AT 4 P.M. AFTER THE PICKLEBALL TOURNEY AT THE ARENA SPORTS ACADEMY.