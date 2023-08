GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S IN TOUCH WITH IOWANS OF ALL AGES

A PEW RESEARCH CENTER STUDY FINDS THIS IS THE OLDEST-EVER U-S SENATE, WITH A MEDIAN AGE OF 65 YEARS, VERSUS THE AVERAGE AGE OF THE U-S POPULATION AT 39.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS 89 AND IS THE SECOND-OLDEST MEMBER OF THE CHAMBER.

A MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE EDITORIAL ON MONDAY REFERS TO THE U-S SENATE AS A “SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY,” BUT GRASSLEY SAYS HE FEELS HE’S DOING A GOOD JOB OF STAYING IN TOUCH WITH 20-SOMETHINGS AND TEENS, AS WELL AS EVERYDAY IOWANS.

GRASSLEY, WHO’S ABOUT FIVE MONTHS YOUNGER THAN THE OLDEST SERVING SENATOR, DIANNE FEINSTEIN, SAYS HE’S WORKING TO STAY IN SHAPE WITH A DAILY EXERCISE REGIMEN AND HE MEETS FREQUENTLY WITH YOUNG PEOPLE.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S DEDICATED TO LISTENING TO AND SERVING — IOWANS.

THE MINNEAPOLIS EDITORIAL BEMOANED A POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL MATCHUP NEXT YEAR BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WHO, BY THEN, WILL BE 81 AND 78 YEARS OLD.

Radio Iowa