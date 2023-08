BODY OF DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED NEAR PONCA STATE PARK

THE BODY OF A MISSING SIOUX CENTER, IOWA MAN WHO WAS PRESUMED DROWNED OVER THE WEEKEND AT PONCA STATE PARK IN NEBRASKA HAS BEEN FOUND.

THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS SEARCHERS RECOVERED THE BODY OF 45-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO OLIVARES AROUND 6:15 P.M. TUESDAY EVENING.

RESCUE CREWS WERE CALLED ON AROUND 5 P.M.SATURDAY AFTER OLIVARES’ WIFE REPORTED THAT HER HUSBAND HAD GONE UNDER WATER NEAR A DOCK AT PONCA STATE PARK AND NEVER RESURFACED.

THE BOAT RAMP HAD REMAINED CLOSED AS RESCUE PERSONNEL CONTINUED THE SEARCH THROUGH TUESDAY.