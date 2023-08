AUBREY TRAIL ASKS NEBRASKA TO SET HIS EXECUTION DATE

CONVICTED NEBRASKA MURDERER AND DEATH ROW INMATE AUBREY TRAIL IS CALLING ON THE STATE TO SET A DATE FOR HIS EXECUTION.

COURT DOCUMENTS FILED ON MONDAY HAVE PETITIONED GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN, NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL MIKE HILGERS AND DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS DIRECTOR ROB JEFFREY TO PROCEED WITH TRAIL’S DEATH SENTENCE.

TRAIL WAS SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR THE 2017 MURDER OF SYDNEY LOOFE, WHOSE DISMEMBERED REMAINS WERE LATER FOUND IN CLAY COUNTY IN NEBRASKA.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE 24-YEAR-OLD LOOFE WAS LURED VIA THE DATING APP TINDER TO MEET WITH TRAIL’S GIRLFRIEND, BAILEY BOSWELL,

BOSWELL WAS ALSO CONVICTED OF MURDERING LOOFE BUT WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON.