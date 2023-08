WOODBURY COUNTY 6TH IN ESL APPLICATIONS

NEW DATA SHOWS 19-AND-A-HALF PERCENT OF THE APPLICATIONS FOR NEW, STATE-FUNDED ACCOUNTS TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES ARE FOR STUDENTS WHO LIVE IN THE TWO LARGEST COUNTIES IN THE DES MOINES METRO AREA.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

WHILE APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN APPROVED, PARENTS HAVE TO SECURE ENROLMMENT IN A PRIVATE SCHOOL FOR THEIR CHILD AND THE STATE WILL ANNOUNCE THIS FALL HOW MANY OF THE STATE-FUNDED ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN ACTIVATED.

AS OF AUGUST 4TH, STUDENTS HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR ESAS IN 96 OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

WOODBURY HAS THE 6TH MOST APPLICATIONS WITH 916.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS THE 11TH MOST AT 411.

MONONA COUNTY ONLY HAS 13 APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED.

NO STATE-FUNDED EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN APPROVED. FOR DECATUR AND RINGGOLD COUNTIES ALONG THE MISSOURI BORDER IN SOUTHERN IOWA, AND LOUISA COUNTY ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER IN SOUTHEAST IOWA.