SOUTH DAKOTA CRIME STATS SHOW LITTLE CHANGES

STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS RELEASED THE ANNUAL “CRIME IN SOUTH DAKOTA 2022 REPORT.”

IT STATES CRIMINAL OFFENSES IN 2022 WERE AROUND 68-THOUSAND-770. THAT’S DOWN FROM 69-THOUSAND-430 IN 2021.

ARRESTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR WERE ALSO DOWN SLIGHTLY.

JACKLEY SAID PREVENTION EFFORTS IN KEY AREAS ARE WORKING, ESPECIALLY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST METHAMPHETAMINE, FENTANYL, AND RELATED CRIMES.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES REPORTED THAT THE MORE SERIOUS CRIMES, SUCH AS HOMICIDES, SEX OFFENSES AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS, TOTALED 48,134 OFFENSES IN 2022, THAT’S UP FROM 46,485 IN 2021.

THERE WERE 21 HOMICIDES REPORTED IN 2022 COMPARED TO 20 IN 2021.

THE NUMBER OF LESS SERIOUS OFFENSES, WHICH INCLUDE D-U-I AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT, WERE 20,634 IN 2022, DOWN FROM 22,945 IN 2021.