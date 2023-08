FREEDOM PARK DEDICATES NEW IMPROVEMENTS

THE LATEST ADDITIONS TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK WERE DEDICATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY VETERANS MEMORIAL AREA.

A NEW GAZEBO INTENDED FOR A PLACE OF REST AND REFLECTION IS NOW PART OF THE PARK.

IT WAS MADE POSSIBLE BY A GENEROUS DONATION FROM LARRY AND JULIE DELPERDANG. LARRY IS A VETERAN AND A FRIEND OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.

THERE’S ALSO BETTER ACCESS TO THE PARK THANKS TO A RECENTLY COMPLETED PAVING PROJECT THAT PROVIDES A DRIVEWAY OFF OF VETERANS DRIVE AND UP-CLOSE PARKING TO THE BUD AND DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

THE $750,000 PROJECT WAS COMPLETED BY HCI CONSTRUCTION IN JULY AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC USE.