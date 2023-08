COMMUNICATION ISSUES PLAGUE CITY WASTEWATER PLANT PROJECT

THE NEXT STEP IN BEGINNING TO DESIGN AND EVENTUALLY REMODEL SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT WAS THE SUBJECT OF MUCH DEBATE AT THE END OF MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

CITY UTILITIES DIRECTOR TOM PINGEL EXPLAINED THE $37.8 MILLION DOLLAR CONSULTING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH HAZEN AND SAWYER P.C. OF MINNEAPOLIS THAT THE COUNCIL WOULD LATER VOTE ON:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WONDERED HOW THE COUNCIL COULD VOTE ON THE AGREEMENT WITHOUT DISCUSSION WITH AFFECTED MAJOR BUSINESS USERS WHO WERE TO HAVE REPRESENTATIVES ON A COMMITTEE REGARDING THE WASTEWATER PLANT PROPOSAL:

CHRIS MCGOWAN, PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, TOLD THE COUNCIL THERE WAS A LACK OF COMMUNICATION BETWEEN THE CITY AND THOSE BUSINESSES ON THE COST AND SCOPE OF THE CONSULTING AGREEMENT:

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE EXPLAINED WHAT THE ROLE OF THAT COMMITTEE WOULD BE:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 3-1 TO APPROVE THE CONTRACT WITH MAYOR SCOTT FIRST ABSTAINING, THEN VOTING NO.

ALL INVOLVED PARTIES SAID THEY HOPED TO HAVE BETTER COMMUNICATION AND FINALIZE THE BUSINESS COMMITTE AND HOLD A MEETING WITH THEM AS SOON AS THEY CAN.