Bandits Join National Arena Indoor Football League

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS.HAVE JOINED A NEW INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE.

BANDITS OWNER DON BELSEN ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL PLAY THEIR 2024 SEASON AS A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE:

NAL1 OC….THIS PAST FRIDAY. :12

BELSEN SAYS THE N-A-L WILL BE A GREAT LEAGUE TO BE A PART OF:

NAL2 OC……….LONG TERM. :20

THE BANDITS ENTER THEIR 25TH CONSECUTIVE SEASON OF PLAY WITH ALL OF THEIR HOME GAMES BEING PLAYED AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE WAS FOUNDED IN 2016 AND HOSTED ITS INAUGURAL SEASON IN 2017.

THE NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THIS WEEKEND IS BETWEEN THE JACKSONVILLE SHARKS & CAROLINA COBRAS,