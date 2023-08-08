3rd Annual United Sports Academy/CSM Labor Day Classic Will Feature 22 Of The Top NAIA Volleyball Programs in the Nation

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – Top NAIA women’s volleyball programs from across the country will be flooding the CNOS Fieldhouse Labor Day weekend for the 3rd Annual United Sports Academy/College of Saint Mary Labor Day Classic Tournament. MVP United Volleyball Club will be serving as the tournament organizer, College of Saint Mary is the host team, and CNOS and Wall of Fame are tournament sponsors.

22 programs, ranging from local GPAC teams to programs traveling from across the country, will compete Friday and Saturday. The draw of this tournament? The NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championships take place at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City at the end of each fall season. The Labor Day Classic serves as a great opportunity for teams to compete in the very town they may be competing for a National Championship in November 29 – December 5, 2023.

The teams in attendance include host team: College of Saint Mary (NE), as well as a number of local GPAC squads: Briar Cliff University (IA), Concordia University (NE), Dakota State University (SD), Dordt University (IA), Jamestown University (ND), Midland University (NE), Morningside University (IA) and Northwestern College (IA). Non-conference competition include Bethel College (KS), Governors State University (IL), Indiana University East (IN), Kansas Wesleyan (KS), Mount Mercy University (IA), Evangel University (MO), Mayville State University (ND), Park University (MO), Rocky Mountain College (MT), The Master’s University (CA), University of St. Francis-Ft. Wayne (IN), University of Providence (MT) and Viterbo University (WI).

This will be the third year of this tournament, with the tournament growing in size and level of competition each year. This year we have both the 2022 NAIA National Champions (Jamestown) and the 3rd Place finishers (Midland) as well as 5 other Top 25 programs from the final 2022 rankings battling it out from 11 different states.

You can view the playing schedule for Friday and Saturday below. The event is open to the public and admission is $15/day or $20 for the weekend. BallerTV will be broadcasting the entire tournament for a one-time pay-per-view fee. Spectators are asked to enter through the south (main) doors of the CNOS Fieldhouse.

“The Labor Day Classic will bring 22 of the top NAIA teams to the United Sports Academy. It is exciting to see teams from all across the country come to compete in our facility! It’s a chance for programs to come to Sioux City where the NAIA National Championships are held and use it as motivation to start and finish their season in this city. We have last year’s National Champions and finalists in the CNOS Fieldhouse this year, so it will be great volleyball to compete in and watch,” states College of Saint Mary Head Volleyball Coach and MVP United Club Director, Rick Pruett.

The CNOS Fieldhouse/United Sports Academy is located at 300 Centennial Drive; North Sioux City, SD.