SEARCH CONTINUES FOR POSSIBLE DROWNING VICTIM AT PONCA STATE PARK

SEARCH EFFORTS ARE CONTINUING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING FOR A MAN WHO MAY HAVE DROWNED OVER THE WEEKEND AT PONCA STATE PARK.

THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS RESCUE CREWS WERE CALLED ON AROUND 5 P.M.SATURDAY AFTER A WOMAN REPORTED THAT HER HUSBAND HAD GONE UNDER WATER NEAR A DOCK AT PONCA STATE PARK AND NEVER RESURFACED.

THE BOAT RAMP HAS BEEN CLOSED AS RESCUE PERSONNEL CONTINUED THE SEARCH THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING AND AGAIN TODAY.

THE NAME OF THE MISSING MAN HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

File photo courtesy Visit Nebraska/Nebraska Game & Parks