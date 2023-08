NEW SIOUX CITY TEACHERS PREPARE FOR SCHOOL YEAR

THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS JUST DAYS AWAY FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

AROUND 80 NEW TEACHERS KICKED OFF THEIR NEW CAREERS MONDAY AT AN ORIENTATION SESSION AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL.

CHASE FELIX IS A FORMER WEST HIGH AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY STUDENT ABOUT TO BEGIN HIS TEACHING CAREER AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL:

NEWTEACH1 OC……THE WHOLE TIME. :11

HE BELIEVES THAT GROWING UP AND STUDYING LOCALLY WILL HELP HIM IN HIS NEW CLASSROOM:

NEWTEACH2 OC……..IMPORTANT TO ME. :19

JENNIFER GOMEZ, HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS IT’S GOING TO BE A BUSY WEEK OF LEARNING FOR THE NEW TEACHERS:

NEWTEACH3 OC……….FIRST YEAR TEACHERS. :21

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL HELPED WELCOME THE NEW TEACHERS TO THE DISTRICT.

HE SAYS THERE ARE STILL A FEW SPOTS LEFT TO FILL FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR:

NEWTEACH4 OC………GOOD ABOUT IT. :14

THE DISTRICT WILL HOST A BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS ON AUGUST 22ND. FROM 5PM-7PM FOR PRE-SCHOOL THROUGH MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS AND FROM 6P-8PM FOR THE HIGH SCHOOLS.