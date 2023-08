MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT EXCEEDS A BILLION AND HALF DOLLARS

THE MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CONTINUES TO GROW BEYOND A MEGA BILLION AS TUESDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING APPROACHES.

THE ESTIMATED JACKPOT IS NOW AT MORE THAN A BILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS WITH A CASH OPTION OF OVER 757 MILLION DOLLARS FOR SOMEONE WITH A SINGLE WINNING TICKET.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS YOU CAN GET CAUGHT UP IN THE BIG NUMBER AND FORGET ABOUT OTHER PRIZES.

THAT’S WHY SHE TELLS EVERYONE TO BE SURE YOU CHECK FOR ALL PRIZES BEFORE THROWING AWAY TICKETS.

AN UNCLAIMED ONE-MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE FOR A TICKET PURCHASED IN AMES IS A GOOD EXAMPLE.

SHE SAYS THE ODDS ARE THE MILLION-DOLLAR AMES TICKET WILL GO UNCLAIMED.

THE AMES PRIZE WILL GO BACK INTO THE PRIZE POOL IF IT IS NOT CLAIMED.