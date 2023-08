GAS PRICES AT THE PUMP CONTINUE TO RISE

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR A GALLON OF REGULAR IN NEBRASKA IS THREE-70; UP 18 CENTS FROM A WEEK AGO.

IN IOWA, ITS EVEN HIGHER, AT THREE-78 PER GALLON, WHICH IS ALSO UP 18 CENTS FROM A WEEK AGO.

THE NATIONAL AVERAGE TODAY ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A IS THREE-82 PER GALLON, UP SEVEN CENTS FROM LAST WEEK.

IT WAS THREE-53 A MONTH AGO.

EXPERTS BLAME HIGHER CRUDE OIL PRICES FOR THE RISE DURING THE SUMMER AS OPEC CURTAILS PRODUCTION.