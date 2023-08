AREA DREAM DRESS & TIP TOP TUX OUTLETS SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS

THE TIP TOP TUX AND DREAM DRESS STORES IN SIOUX CITY AND OTHER LOCATIONS ARE CLOSED, AND THERE ARE QUESTIONS IF THE BRIDAL OUTLETS WILL REOPEN SOON.

A SIGN IS TAPED TO THE WINDOWS OF LOCAL STORES, AS WELL AS SIOUX FALLS AND OMAHA OUTLETS SAYING THAT THE STORES ARE CLOSED TODAY, AND CUSTOMERS TRYING TO RETURN TUXEDOS RENTED FOR THE PAST WEEKEND WOULD NOT BE CHARGED LATE FEES.

AN EMPLOYEE FROM ONE OF THE AREA OUTLETS POSTED AN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK THAT THE PARENT COMPANY, DAPPER AND DASHING, SENT TO EMPLOYEES EARLY MONDAY MORNING THAT STATES THE COMPANY IS CEASING OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND THAT THE EMPLOYEE IS NOW LAID OFF.

THERE’S BEEN NO COMMENT FROM THE PARENT COMPANY.