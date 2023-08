NEW MUSIC HISTORY ITEMS ON DISPLAY AT HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

SOME NEWLY INSTALLED MUSIC MEMORABILIA FROM SOME OF THE BIGGEST NAMES IN MUSIC HISTORY IS NOW ON DISPLAY THROUGHOUT SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO.

CARRIE SCHIRALDI, THE MEMORABILIA DESIGN CONSULTANT FOR HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL, OVERSAW THE WEEKEND INSTALLATION OF THE INSTRUMENTS, CLOTHING AND OTHER ITEMS USED BY ELVIS, TAYLOR SWIFT, WILLIE NELSON, RINGO STARR AND MANY MORE MUSIC ICONS.

THAT INCLUDES A NEW PRINCE EXHIBIT IN THE HOTEL LOBBY, WHICH FEATURES TWO OUTFITS WORN BY THE TWIN CITIES SUPERSTAR, AN ICONIC GUITAR AND MORE:

MUSIC1 OC……..CALLED STRANGE. :27

WHEN YOU LEAVE THE HOTEL LOBBY TO WALK TO THE CASINO, THERE’S A NEW EXHIBIT FEATURING A GREEN BASS GUITAR USED BY BILL WYMAN OF THE ROLLING STONES IN THE STUDIO RECORDING OF THE STONES “BLACK AND BLUE” ALBUM IN 1976,

THERE’S ALSO A NEW JIMI HENDRIX DISPLAY AND ONE FROM THE BRITISH ROCK BAND THE WHO:

MUSIC2 OC……PETE TOWNSEND. :25

SCHIRALDI SAYS ONE OF THE NEW PIECES THAT’S SURE TO DRAW A CROWD IS A DRESS WORN BY TAYLOR SWIFT DURING A PHOTO SHOOT FOR SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE:

MUSIC3 OC……….REALLY IS TIMELESS. :20

HARD ROCK OWNS THE WORLD’S LARGEST AND MOST VALUABLE COLLECTION OF AUTHENTIC MUSIC MEMORABILIA WITH MORE THAN 87,000 PIECES.

SCHIRALDI TRAVELS TO HARD ROCKS AROUND THE WORLD AND LOVES DESIGNING THE NEW DISPLAYS:

MUSIC4 OC……..AN AMAZING JOB. :21

THE HARD ROCK IS RECEIVING A NEARLY COMPLETE OVERHAUL OF ITS MUSIC MEMORABILIA COLLECTION WITH APPROXIMATELY 60 NEW PIECES, REPLACING MANY EXHIBITS THAT HAD BEEN ON DISPLAY SINCE MAY OF 2019.