POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM IN FATAL RIVERSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE MAN WHO DIED IN A SHOOTING LAST SUNDAY MORNING IN RIVERSIDE.

THE MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 42 YEAR OLD DANIEL KEITH WINGE FROM SPRINGFIELD SOUTH DAKOTA.

A SECOND UNIDENTIFIED MAN WHO WAS ALSO SHOT REMAINS HOSPITALIZED.

THE JULY 30TH INCIDENT HAPPENED AT 2013 METROPOLITAN STREET AROUND 4:15 A.M.

POLICE FOUND WINGE’S BODY IN THE FRONT OF THE RESIDENCE AND THE OTHER MAN IN THE BACKYARD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THAT THERE WAS A DISTURBANCE AT THE RESIDENCE THAT ENDED WITH GUNFIRE EXCHANGED BETWEEN THE TWO MALES.

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.