AFTER FOUR HOURS OF DELIBERATION, A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FOUND FORMER NORTH HIGH TRACK COACH ABDIER MARRERO GUILTY OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION FRIDAY.

THE 41-YEAR-OLD MARRERO WAS ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING AND OTHER BEHAVIOR TOWARDS SEVERAL FEMALE ATHLETES HE HAD COACHED WHEN HE WAS AT NORTH HIGH FROM 2018 THROUGH 2021.

NO SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE AND MARRERO REMAINS FREE ON BOND.