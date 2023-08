HEAVY RAIN LEADS TO FLASH FLOODS IN NORTHWEST IOWA

A SERIES OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS RUMBLED THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA SATURDAY, BRINGING HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODINGTO THE AREA.

SIOUX COUNTY WAS HARD HIT, WITH A TORNADO CONFIRMED BY SPOTTERS AROUND TWO AND A HALF MILES SOUTHWEST OF SIOUX CENTER.

NO MAJOR DAMAGE WAS REPORTED FROM THE FUNNEL, BUT THE CITY OF SIOUX CENTER RECEIVED OVER SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN, CAUSING STREET FLOODING AND SHUTTING DOWN SOME ROADS.

OTHER STREET FLOODING WAS REPORTED IBY THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF IN ORANGE CITY HULL,,BOYDEN, ROCK VALLEY AND MAURICE.

IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY, LE MARS RECEIVED AROUND 4 INCHES OF RAIN.

THAT RESULTED IN HIGH WATER ON SEVERAL CITY STREETS, WHICH MADE DRIVING DIFFICULT IN PLACES.

SIOUX CITY ESCAPED THE BRUNT OF THE STORMS, BUT STILL RECEIVED A LITTLE OVER AN INCH OF RAIN.

Sioux Center photos by Sioux County Sheriff

Le Mars photos from Nick Gengler