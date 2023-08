WOODBURY FAIR ROYALTY CREDITS 4-H FOR HELPING IN THEIR SUCCESS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR IS CONTINUING THROUGH SUNDAY IN MOVILLE, IOWA.

THE FAIR ROYALTY WAS CROWNED WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FLATHERS HALL.

THIS YEAR’S FAIR QUEEN IS 17-YEAR-OLD MARIA MCGOWAN OF SIOUX CITY, WHO SAYS 4-H HAS BEEN A BIG PART OF HER LIFE SINCE THE 4TH GRADE:

SHE SAYS DESPITE BEING “A CITY GIRL” 4-H HAS BEEN A BIG PART OF HER FAMILY:

LYDIA HARPENEAU OF SALIX WAS NAMED TO THE ROYALTY COURT AS ONE OF TWO PRINCESSES.

SHE GREW UP ON THE FARM AND TOOK PART IN A WIDE RANGE OF 4-H ACTIVITIES:

HARPENEAU IS A SENIOR WHO HOPES TO ATTEND SOUTH DAKOTA STATE AND MAJOR IN AGRICULTURAL BUSINESS.

MCGOWAN, A SENIOR AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL, HOPES TO FOLLOW HER BROTHER AND SISTER TO THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS.

KING BRAND BEAVER, PRINCE JACOB MITCHELL, AND 1ST PRINCESS AND MISS CONGENIALITY MIKAYLEE EDWARDS MADE UP THE REST OF THE FAIR ROYALTY.

Photo from Woodbury County Fair Facebook