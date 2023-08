U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TO BE DECOMMISSIONED IN TEN DAYS

THE END IS APPARENTLY NEAR FOR THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

LOCAL LEADERS, REPRESENTING BOTH THE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTORS, HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY HAVE RECEIVED OFFICIAL NOTICE RELATED TO THE DECOMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY

THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP, LCS-11, WILL BE DECOMMISSIONED ON MONDAY, AUGUST 14TH, AT 10:00 AM AT THE NAVAL STATION IN MAYPORT, FLORIDA.

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WAS ORIGINALLY COMMISSIONED IN A CEREMONY AT ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND ON NOVEMBER 17TH OF 2018.